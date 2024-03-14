North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
NYSE:NOA opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $678.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
