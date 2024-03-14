North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NOA opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $678.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North American Construction Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 325.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,170,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.