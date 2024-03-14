North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$34.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.
NOA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.81.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
