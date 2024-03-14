Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas comprises 3.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 44,860.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $168,998. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 244,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

