Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $133.47 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $598.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

