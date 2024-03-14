NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 870.7% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,848. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $30.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $878.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,243,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $691.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $233.60 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

