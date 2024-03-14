NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00016786 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00025250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,225.44 or 1.00199693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00009702 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00173716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

