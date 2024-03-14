NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $250.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

