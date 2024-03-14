Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 14th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $644.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.13. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $305,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,941.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 995,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

