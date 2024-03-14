OmniFlix Network Price Reaches $0.19 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniFlix Network has a market cap of $48.83 million and $60,753.31 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.17786893 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43,541.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

