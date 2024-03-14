Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 195.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

