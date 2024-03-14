OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

OptiNose Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,994 shares of company stock valued at $87,803. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

