OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OPTN opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.07.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
