Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $160.85 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00016883 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00025764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,026.80 or 1.00804987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00009957 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00175585 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.16786598 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $14,195,581.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

