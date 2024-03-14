Orpea Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.
Orpea Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ORPEF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Orpea has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.
Orpea Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orpea
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What are earnings reports?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.