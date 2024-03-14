Orpea Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

Orpea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORPEF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Orpea has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

