Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 4,655 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $23,880.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,705.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,959. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 134.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $6,491,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

