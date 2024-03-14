Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 60,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00.
Shares of PANW opened at $290.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.08.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
