Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.70. 2,245,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.62 and a 200 day moving average of $283.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

