Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 707.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 111,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 340,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 572,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

