Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $322.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 322.50 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.36), with a volume of 1198273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.35) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.31.

In other news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £205,895.55 ($263,799.55). Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

