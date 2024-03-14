Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 211,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 317,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.