Park National Corp OH Has $4.21 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 28.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRO opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.