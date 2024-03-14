Park National Corp OH Sells 1,189 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Allstate by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

ALL opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.