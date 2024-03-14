Park National Corp OH Sells 4,682 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

