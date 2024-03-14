Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
Parkson Retail Group Stock Performance
PKSGY remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Thursday. Parkson Retail Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
Parkson Retail Group Company Profile
