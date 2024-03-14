Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Parkson Retail Group Stock Performance

PKSGY remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Thursday. Parkson Retail Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Get Parkson Retail Group alerts:

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

Receive News & Ratings for Parkson Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkson Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.