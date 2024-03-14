PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $8,639,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 3,715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 298,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 290,952 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

