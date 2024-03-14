PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. 12,286,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,312,037. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

