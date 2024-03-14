PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $157.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $117.00.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.31.

PDD opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65. PDD has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDD by 67.6% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,002 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,518,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,943,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

