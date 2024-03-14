Peoples Bank KS Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $140.68. 6,574,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,846,878. The stock has a market cap of $729.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

