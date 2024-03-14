Peoples Bank KS Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,194,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.21. 16,596,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,409,406. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

