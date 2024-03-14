Peoples Bank KS Has $183,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $611.44. 1,115,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

