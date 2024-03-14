Peoples Bank KS Has $684,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $66,916,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.1 %

BK stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.69. 1,107,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,613. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

