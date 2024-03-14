Peoples Bank KS Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.01. The stock had a trading volume of 263,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.45.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

