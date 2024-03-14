Peoples Bank KS Sells 125 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Target were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 6,699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

