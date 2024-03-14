Peoples Bank KS Sells 1,510 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 108.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 944,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,573. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

