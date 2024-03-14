Peoples Bank KS Sells 50 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

NYSE:EFX traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.22. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

