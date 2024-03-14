Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,679,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,890,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.