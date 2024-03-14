Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th.
Perpetua Resources Price Performance
PPTA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.30. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources
In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.
