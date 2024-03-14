Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$275,120.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total transaction of C$275,120.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.0 %

PEY stock opened at C$14.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Stories

