PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,306 shares during the period. PG&E comprises 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,855,955. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

