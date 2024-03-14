PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CFO Ellida Mcmillan Purchases 225 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan bought 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.01 per share, with a total value of $10,127.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,133.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PFX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 130.02% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
