PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CFO Ellida Mcmillan Purchases 225 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan bought 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.01 per share, with a total value of $10,127.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,133.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

PFX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 130.02% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

About PhenixFIN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 243.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

