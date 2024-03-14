PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

PHX Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHX Minerals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.