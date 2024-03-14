PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

PHX Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

PHX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Insider Activity at PHX Minerals

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 97,309.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

