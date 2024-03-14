Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Insider J. Harvey White Sells 145 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) insider J. Harvey White sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $11,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,564. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

