Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 14th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $249.37. 898,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

