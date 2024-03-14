Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $17.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

