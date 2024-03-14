Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Raises Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 113.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of PLD opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 102.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- What is a SEC Filing?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.