Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Raises Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 113.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of PLD opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 102.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

