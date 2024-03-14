Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Buys $27,200.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 402,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,198,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 244,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

