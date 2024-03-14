PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6653 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.63.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
