PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6653 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

