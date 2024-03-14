Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

