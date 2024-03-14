Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $18.36

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.96. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 2,894,091 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

