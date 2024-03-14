Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $5.10 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Qtum has a market cap of $534.67 million and $93.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00007147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.82 or 0.05424673 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00075801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00019401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00019285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

